Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pérez de Cuéllar, Peruvian two-term UN chief, dies at 100

Pérez de Cuéllar, Peruvian two-term UN chief, dies at 100

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the two-term United Nations secretary-general who brokered a historic cease-fire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and who in later life came out of retirement to help re-establish democracy in his Peruvian homeland, has died. He was 100. His son, Francisco Pérez de Cuéllar, said his father […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iraqolizer

Trending Iraq News #PérezdeCuellar, #Peruvian two-term UN #chief, dies at 100 #LIMA #Iraq #Iran #secretary-general...… https://t.co/iQi7VsZq0u 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.