Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — His front-runner status slipping, Bernie Sanders refocused his Democratic presidential campaign on surging rival Joe Biden as the Vermont senator’s allies grappled with the fallout from a Super Tuesday stumble that raised internal concerns about the direction of his White House bid. Sanders targeted Biden’s record on trade, Social Security and fundraising […] 👓 View full article

