Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday

Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — His front-runner status slipping, Bernie Sanders refocused his Democratic presidential campaign on surging rival Joe Biden as the Vermont senator’s allies grappled with the fallout from a Super Tuesday stumble that raised internal concerns about the direction of his White House bid. Sanders targeted Biden’s record on trade, Social Security and fundraising […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners 01:21

 CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has a final Super Tuesday update for the night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's Momentum Surging After Strong Super Tuesday Showing [Video]Joe Biden's Momentum Surging After Strong Super Tuesday Showing

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Mike Bloomberg is now backing Biden after having dropped out of the race.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published

Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters? [Video]Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down Super Tuesday's results with TMJ4's Political Panel, Waukesha County GOP grassroots activist Robin Moore and Democratic Strategist and founder of Zepecki..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders refocuses on Biden after Super Tuesday stumble

WASHINGTON (AP) — His front-runner status slipping, Bernie Sanders refocused his Democratic presidential campaign on surging rival Joe Biden on Wednesday as...
Seattle Times

Sanders Powers To Lead In Texas Poll, Leading With Latinos, And Biden And Bloomberg Deadlocked in Second

Sanders Powers To Lead In Texas Poll, Leading With Latinos, And Biden And Bloomberg Deadlocked in SecondA new Univision/University of Houston poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in the critical Super Tuesday state of Texas, with support at 26%,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.