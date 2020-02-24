Global  

'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first song of 2020. She confirmed her pregnancy later.
News video: Katy Perry: I'm a bridechilla

Katy Perry: I'm a bridechilla 01:04

 American pop star Katy Perry says she is a "bridechilla".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama [Video]Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Pop star Katy Perry has hailed first responders across the US after the latest episode of 'American Idol'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Margie Mays Returns As Margie 2.0 [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Margie Mays Returns As Margie 2.0

With her boyfriend and fellow auditioner Jonny West accompanying her on piano, Margie Mays returns after getting cut in Hawai'i last season for a second shot at at least making the Top 20. Judge Katy..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs & Fans React to Katy Perry's Pregnancy - See Their Tweets!

Celebrities and fans are sharing their reactions to Katy Perry‘s big pregnancy reveal! The 35-year-old singer just dropped her new song and music video for...
Just Jared

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited'

Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The 35-year-old musician revealed tonight with her “Never Worn White”...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast Telegraph

fadlinaamudi

Fadlinaaa RT @enews: BREAKING: We're living our BABY dream!! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just announced that they're expecting their first child tog… 4 seconds ago

pelikansorlondo

Ömer Can RT @Complex: 🚨 Katy Perry reveals she's pregnant with her first child in new video for "Never Worn White" 🚨 Watch: https://t.co/QLhjhHc6bd… 9 seconds ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: ‘Never Worn White’: Katy Perry reveals being pregnant in appreciate tune to Orlando Bloom – United https://t.co/TWXbQpgfhm 10 seconds ago

_Lizandhercats

Elizabeth&her2cats RT @POPSUGAR: Now that's how you make a baby announcement, @katyperry! #NeverWornWhite https://t.co/CZlrXQwNAC 18 seconds ago

joojueun

ً RT @people: Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She's Expecting First Child with Fiancé Orlando Bloom in New Video https://t.co/pVMYFrfV… 21 seconds ago

sadtothecore97

sai🎭 | CAPE GOD RT @pitchfork: Katy Perry's video for her new song "Never Worn White" features a surprise reveal https://t.co/AJqkjBsy7e 39 seconds ago

ENTlCEDT

ًVernadette ☁️ RT @blessedswifty: Hey Swifties! Katy Perry will drop her latest single, “Never Worn White” let’s support and stream on all platforms 🎉💗 ht… 46 seconds ago

kp5outsold

NWW RT @MTVNEWS: BABY BLOOM IS ON THE WAY! 👶💐 @katyperry has confirmed that she’s pregnant with a baby AND a new album, both coming this summer… 48 seconds ago

