Women’s T20 World Cup: India advances to final

Hindu Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
India had topped Group A with four victories while England had finished second in Group B
News video: Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News 03:23

 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.

Recent related news from verified sources

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

INDIA enter their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.
DNA

Women's T20 World Cup: England out but India into final after washout

England are eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup without a ball being bowled as their semi-final against India is washed out.
BBC Sport

