Fawad Barlas WSJmarkets: RT newley: ViacomCBS is looking to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing biz, CEO Bob Bakish says.… https://t.co/YQ7lMqZooc 54 minutes ago John-Luck Pickard @larrynemecek This leads to an interesting question about future Star Trek novels... https://t.co/CJAevOAt3V 1 hour ago WSJ Markets RT @newley: ViacomCBS is looking to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing biz, CEO Bob Bakish says. Deal would provide the company with… 2 hours ago The Hindu #ViacomCBS, fresh off a merger, is looking to sell its book publishing business as it tries to raise cash to pay do… https://t.co/6RU6WVrInT 2 hours ago Newley Purnell ViacomCBS is looking to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing biz, CEO Bob Bakish says. Deal would provide the… https://t.co/rf1ajRFQtC 2 hours ago opusipuk https://t.co/yB3C7DuTJu Publisher Simon & Schuster for sale, not 'core' to ViacomCBS - WTOP Publisher Simon & Schuster for sale, not 'c... 8 hours ago Bill Deane ViacomCBS is looking to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing business for at least $1.2 billion https://t.co/bkiinyzn4C via @WSJ 9 hours ago CBS 21 News ViacomCBS, fresh off a merger, is looking to sell its book publishing business as it tries to raise cash to pay dow… https://t.co/qBwYkfR69q 9 hours ago