China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, reversing three straight days of declines, because of a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.
DNA Also reported by •WorldNews

