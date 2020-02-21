Global  

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

DNA Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
INDIA enter their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.
News video: Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News 03:23

 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.

Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final after semi-final tie against England washed out

India have made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final by virtue of finishing at the top of the points table in Group A with eight points. 
Zee News

Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai: Sehwag, Mithali Raj, others wish India for maiden entry in women's T20 WC final

The Indian team have booked their spot in their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned due to rain.
DNA


ravishk7754

Ravish Kumar RT @HTSportsNews: #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 | ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of women’s… 6 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of women’s T20 world cup https://t.co/Y46pH4nLZc 7 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 | ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of wo… https://t.co/n4MCApP59r 8 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: BREAKING: India enter maiden Women's #T20WorldCup Final! Rain forces the first #INDvENg semifinal to be called off without… 23 minutes ago

praks_Indian

Prakash Solanki RT @sardesairajdeep: Breaking: India enter the finals of the women’s T 20 World Cup without a ball being bowled. Rain washes out play. Indi… 26 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: India Women enter maiden #T20WorldCup final #INDvENG semifinal in Sydney washed out India topped Group A: Enter final Eng… 29 minutes ago

Idazaa2

Idazaa RT @TheQuint: #ViratKohli took to Twitter and said: "Congratulations to the Indian women's team on qualifying for the #T20WorldCup final. W… 36 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint #ViratKohli took to Twitter and said: "Congratulations to the Indian women's team on qualifying for the… https://t.co/HJUSj4zdnK 51 minutes ago

