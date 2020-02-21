ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

Ravish Kumar RT @HTSportsNews: #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 | ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of women’s… 6 minutes ago

Hindustan Times ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of women’s T20 world cup https://t.co/Y46pH4nLZc 7 minutes ago

HT Sports #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 | ‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of wo… https://t.co/n4MCApP59r 8 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: BREAKING: India enter maiden Women's #T20WorldCup Final! Rain forces the first #INDvENg semifinal to be called off without… 23 minutes ago

Prakash Solanki RT @sardesairajdeep: Breaking: India enter the finals of the women’s T 20 World Cup without a ball being bowled. Rain washes out play. Indi… 26 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: India Women enter maiden #T20WorldCup final #INDvENG semifinal in Sydney washed out India topped Group A: Enter final Eng… 29 minutes ago

Idazaa RT @TheQuint: #ViratKohli took to Twitter and said: "Congratulations to the Indian women's team on qualifying for the #T20WorldCup final. W… 36 minutes ago