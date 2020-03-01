Linda Parri So sorry to learn Paul Redman has passed. A great guy as well as a talented muso and radio star. RIP Paul @watoday https://t.co/b3ibmP1lKI 9 hours ago 92 RT @WAtoday: Paul Redman, a key figure in Perth's high-rating Morning Crew radio show on 92.9 throughout the 1990s, has died. #wanews #Pert… 9 hours ago WAtoday Paul Redman, a key figure in Perth's high-rating Morning Crew radio show on 92.9 throughout the 1990s, has died.… https://t.co/USWgszzlHW 9 hours ago Kate Hedley 'The guy with the huge heart': Perth radio star's health battle comes to an end https://t.co/Hxn8RQ8oBP via @watoday 9 hours ago ˗ˏˋ LOLA ˊˎ˗‏ After Perth pride I feel like I don't even want to go anymore, and it breaks my heart. When cops get the second pla… https://t.co/h2KiL2Z3L6 5 days ago