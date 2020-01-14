Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration. It said, “All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently

FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently 00:32

 UK budget airline Flybe is set to close on Wednesday (March 4) imminently after a last-ditch loan of £100 million pounds was rejected and spelled doom for the airline, as well as the 2,000-plus employees working for Flybe. Flybe, which serves many parts of the UK from the Channel Islands to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe [Video]Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal [Video]Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal

Regional airline Flybe has secured a rescue deal with the Government that will allow it to keep operating, the Business Secretary said. Andrea Leadsom said she was "delighted" with the agreement, which..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Khaleej TimesBelfast Telegraph

Flybe timeline

Airline Flybe has collapsed into administration after ongoing concerns about its finances and despite a government bailout.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow https://t.co/pfgIzaO0N2 10 minutes ago

iNewsroom

iNewsroom British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow - https://t.co/2S0XWx5Qgy 11 minutes ago

Business24ghana

Business24 eNewspaper British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow - #Reuters #CoronaVirusUpdates #Covid_19 #airline #Flybecollapse 12 minutes ago

WendyJules45

Wendy Jules Passengers Left Stranded as British Airline Flybe Collapses https://t.co/guH4gSpWjK https://t.co/ekAH0Q6xey 12 minutes ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News World - latest - British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow https://t.co/kjAWES6QZH 14 minutes ago

RadioNightwatch

Radio Nightwatchman "British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow" - https://t.co/fm9sLADeqx 14 minutes ago

twofourx7

twofourx7 British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow https://t.co/biZBKGs79J 17 minutes ago

israelstag

Israel Stagman "British Regional Airline Flybe Collapses After Coronavirus Blow" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/NeniRxnNnQ 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.