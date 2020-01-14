British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers
LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration. It said, "All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight
UK budget airline Flybe is set to close on Wednesday (March 4) imminently after a last-ditch loan of £100 million pounds was rejected and spelled doom for the airline, as well as the 2,000-plus employees working for Flybe.
Flybe, which serves many parts of the UK from the Channel Islands to...
Regional airline Flybe has secured a rescue deal with the Government that will allow it to keep operating, the Business Secretary said. Andrea Leadsom said she was "delighted" with the agreement, which..
LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home.
