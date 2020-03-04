Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Tom Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear

Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Tom Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic averted a first domestic defeat of 2020 after Tom Rogic's stoppage-time goal snatched a draw at Livingston to move them 13 points clear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Late Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear

Tom Rogic scores a dramatic stoppage time equaliser as they stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points.
BBC Sport

Highlights: Livingston 2-2 Celtic

Tom Rogic's late equaliser earns Celtic a draw away to Livingston that extends the visitors' lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (UK only)
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Tom Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear https://t.co/o9LXIJrZXf 5 minutes ago

WpstoreX

WPSTORE.XYZ Livingston 2 Celtic 2 as Tom Rogic grabs late equaliser – 3 talking points https://t.co/qtIlMmzjjH https://t.co/7LoDnKzzkA 5 minutes ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Livingston 2 Celtic 2 as Tom Rogic grabs late equaliser – 3 talking points https://t.co/4KfLz7uwPm https://t.co/pf1OqB1AO5 5 minutes ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady Livingston 2 Celtic 2 as Tom Rogic grabs late equaliser – 3 talking points https://t.co/xJHIgKlsag https://t.co/umeIbmaFt8 5 minutes ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online Livingston 2 Celtic 2 as Tom Rogic grabs late equaliser – 3 talking points https://t.co/EPZzdaLie2 https://t.co/du0pAvzQdK 5 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Livingston 2 Celtic 2 as Tom Rogic grabs late equaliser – 3 talking points https://t.co/0lK5WYx9cP https://t.co/bWWVK1JerE 5 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Tom Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear https://t.co/4JzBP0khRu https://t.co/4xAfzvdtKe 8 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Tom Rogic equaliser moves leaders 13 points clear https://t.co/CunM33Ltim https://t.co/1F49DChFZU 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.