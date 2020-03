Now, Twitter tests 'fleets', tweets that disappear after 24 hours

The move comes nearly a year after Twitter's much larger social media competitor Facebook announced that it would shift focus toward building products that emphasize privacy and ephemerality.

Recent related news from verified sources Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’: Disappearing Tweets In an effort to better compete with Instagram and Snapchat, Twitter is testing a new feature called “Fleets.” The post Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’:...

Twitter testing Instagram Stories-like ‘Fleet’ feature for deleting tweets after 24 hours Twitter is now testing a new feature called “Fleets”, which automatically deletes tweets after 24 hours. The announcement was made today by Kayvon Beykpour,...

