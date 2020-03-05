Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for friend charged after he 'slapped' wife Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The senator's reference attested to the "good character" of a long-time friend who slapped his wife and avoided a conviction in a Canberra court last month. 👓 View full article

