Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Four Australians on cruise ship held off California amid virus fears

Four Australians on cruise ship held off California amid virus fears

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess was on a round trip from San Francisco to Hawaii when 11 passengers and 10 crew showed symptoms of the disease. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California

Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California 00:38

 The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a "small cluster" of coronavirus cases associated with its previous voyage. The first patient to die of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four Australians on board cruise ship held off California coast

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of four Australians on board a cruise ship held off the coast of California.
SBS

Thousands stranded on cruise ship off California

The ship's return from its current voyage was being delayed to allow "ample timing" for testing of "a number of passengers and crew members that have developed...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dizier_anthony

Anthony dizier (zack) (belgian Australian) RT @7NewsMelbourne: BREAKING: Four Australians are understood to be on a Grand Princess cruise liner stationed off the coast of San Francis… 5 minutes ago

The_MoneyMade

MONEYMADE 🇺🇸⚜️ RT @The_MoneyMade: SERIOUSLY, IF YOU'RE ON A "WORLDWIDE CRUISE" SHIP DURING A FUKING GLOBAL PANDEMIC... YOU'RE WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS COUNT… 19 minutes ago

The_MoneyMade

MONEYMADE 🇺🇸⚜️ SERIOUSLY, IF YOU'RE ON A "WORLDWIDE CRUISE" SHIP DURING A FUKING GLOBAL PANDEMIC... YOU'RE WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS… https://t.co/LkeMobMfPV 20 minutes ago

9b3OR2qdITMbDcd

ボヤッキー RT @9NewsAUS: #BREAKING: Four Australians have been confirmed to be on board American cruise ship 'Grand Princess', which is feared to have… 30 minutes ago

HenryLawson55

HenryLawson Coronavirus cruise ship: Four Australians on Grand Princess stranded off California coast https://t.co/ZjKvLAP96o 36 minutes ago

KlingCindy

Cindy Hall RT @kr3at: #BREAKING: Four Australians have been confirmed to be on board American cruise ship 'Grand Princess' being temporarily quarantin… 55 minutes ago

DiazHub

Diaz HUB Four Australians on coronavirus-struck cruise ship Grand Princess off San Francisco coast From https://t.co/tU1AeTA5Wv 1 hour ago

MunawarSarker

RememberingMunz RT @7NewsAustralia: BREAKING: Four Australians are understood to be on a Grand Princess cruise liner stationed off the coast of San Francis… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.