Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for friend charged after he 'slapped' wife

Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for friend charged after he 'slapped' wife

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The senator's reference attested to the "good character" of a long-time friend who slapped his wife and avoided a conviction in a Canberra court last month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markc01

Mark RT @KeiraSavage00: Greens Sarah Hanson-Young last week: PM Scott Morrison must do more about domestic violence! Also Sarah Hanson-Young: W… 5 seconds ago

KeiraSavage00

Keira Savage Greens Sarah Hanson-Young last week: PM Scott Morrison must do more about domestic violence! Also Sarah Hanson-You… https://t.co/KO7FqarDP7 2 minutes ago

amajdandzic1

AllyA RT @deemadigan: Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for friend charged after he 'slapped' wife https://t.co/XLPYVqQWEA 6 minutes ago

BonDaw4

BonDaw RT @Si64si: Well well well ..... interesting 🤔 https://t.co/ruhSW2Dnil 13 minutes ago

MissPN005

Pip Fucking bullshit to say I’m disappointed Is an understatement!! Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for frien… https://t.co/yj8450VtkL 15 minutes ago

sylvia_lee1

Sylvia Lee 1 Sarah Hanson-Young wrote court reference for friend charged after he 'slapped' wife https://t.co/sNt7fJx58R via @smh 26 minutes ago

Si64si

Simon 🐔🐔🏆🏆🇦🇺🇦🇺 Well well well ..... interesting 🤔 https://t.co/ruhSW2Dnil 30 minutes ago

medusawink

Midnight Shades This is raging hypocrisy of the worst sort. The Greens must dump her or their credibility - you don't get to have b… https://t.co/tpb69u3tlj 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.