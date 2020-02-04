Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Thalaivi' Kangana Ranaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for 'Tejas', Dhaakad'

'Thalaivi' Kangana Ranaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for 'Tejas', Dhaakad'

DNA Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In addition to that, Kangana also put on 20 kg for the next leg for the film Thalaivi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana new look from 'Thalaivi' out , A tribute to Jayalalitha [Video]Kangana new look from 'Thalaivi' out , A tribute to Jayalalitha

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel shared new still of Kangana from her upcoming film "Thalaivi", on the 72nd birth anniversary of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published

Kangana Ranaut NEW LOOK From The Sets Of Thalaivi Biopic OUT Now | Jayalalitha [Video]Kangana Ranaut NEW LOOK From The Sets Of Thalaivi Biopic OUT Now | Jayalalitha

Kangana Ranaut is winning hearts with her Thalaivi look. Watch the video to have a look at some of her newly out pictures. She is definately here to stun you.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut gained 20 kgs weight during Thalaivi shoot, says Rangoli Chandel

Sister of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared sneak-peek of Kangana Ranaut from the sets of her upcoming biographical drama 'Thalaivi' revealing...
Mid-Day

Kangana has to shed 20 kilos for 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut will be next featuring in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. The first look of the film received a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

lifekhrabhogaya

Prashant RT @dna: #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for #Tejas, #Dhaakad https://t.co/lcHHv64b2X 6 minutes ago

dna

DNA #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for #Tejas, #Dhaakad https://t.co/lcHHv64b2X 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.