'Thalaivi' Kangana Ranaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for 'Tejas', Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel shared new still of Kangana from her upcoming film "Thalaivi", on the 72nd birth anniversary of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha.

Kangana Ranaut NEW LOOK From The Sets Of Thalaivi Biopic OUT Now | Jayalalitha Kangana Ranaut is winning hearts with her Thalaivi look. Watch the video to have a look at some of her newly out pictures. She is definately here to stun you. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:28Published on February 4, 2020