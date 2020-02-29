Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Four new local Covid-19 cases

Four new local Covid-19 cases

Bangkok Post Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported four new local coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases - men aged 20-42 years who arrived from Iran and Italy in the past week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: 4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County 00:28

 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 11.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 142 over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked [Video]New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland confirms four new COVID-19 cases to bring total to six

Ireland's health ministry on Wednesday said it had confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, two males and two females who recently visited northern Italy, bringing...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsSeattle TimesTerra Daily

Donald Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus as 4 new cases reported on West Coast

President Donald Trump's news conference comes as four new coronavirus cases have been reported on the West Coast.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersNaturalNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.