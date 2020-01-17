Global  

Miami’s Duncan Robinson on a record path from 3-point land

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is about to collect a whole slew of records. Most 3-pointers by any player in either of his first two NBA seasons. Most 3-pointers by a Miami Heat player in a season. And he’s already tied the league record for most 3-pointers by an undrafted player in a season. He’s […]
