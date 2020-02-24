Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Katy Perry > Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The star uses the video for Never Worn White to announce she's having a baby with Orlando Bloom.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video [Video]Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video The rapper ignited a social media frenzy after she posted a video of her husband, Kenneth Petty, rubbing her stomach. The pregnancy rumors come after..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Viral Sensation Cyniah Elise Shows What She Can Do [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Viral Sensation Cyniah Elise Shows What She Can Do

After 17-year-old Cyniah Elise got over 4 million views on a video of her singing, that gave her the push to audition. Her rendition of ' You Are The Reason' by Calum Scott showed the American Idol..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video!

Katy Perry is pregnant! The 35-year-old singer confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom in her new music video for...
Just Jared

'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first song of 2020. She confirmed her pregnancy later.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thallesgay

thalles RT @pitchfork: Katy Perry's video for her new song "Never Worn White" features a surprise reveal https://t.co/AJqkjBsy7e 28 seconds ago

leossperry

leonardo #NeverWornWhite RT @etnow: Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry! https://t.co/UYs8xpSsTC 2 minutes ago

roatrash

RENUNCIA PIÑERA RT @PopBase: Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in her newest music video for #NeverWornWhite. 🤍 https://t.co/sAI0ImRoCe 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.