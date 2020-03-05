Global  

2 Canadian insurance companies stop covering coronavirus-related trip cancellations

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Two major Canadian travel insurance providers — Manulife and TuGo — will no longer cover new customers who need to cancel their trips due to the coronavirus outbreak
