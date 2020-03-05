How Canada will cope with community transmission of the coronavirus
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () In Canada, so far, all cases of COVID-19 have been traced to areas where an outbreak has occurred. But federal Health Minister Patty Hadju warned Wednesday that "eventually this is likely something that we'll see in one of our communities." Here's what that would mean for the country.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..