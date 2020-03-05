Global  

How Canada will cope with community transmission of the coronavirus

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In Canada, so far, all cases of COVID-19 have been traced to areas where an outbreak has occurred. But federal Health Minister Patty Hadju warned Wednesday that "eventually this is likely something that we'll see in one of our communities." Here's what that would mean for the country.
