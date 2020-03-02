Global  

Save the Children 'let down' staff and public over harassment claims

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There were "serious failures" in how Save the Children UK dealt with complaints, a watchdog says.
Recent related news from verified sources

Save The Children misled public while failing to deal with sexual harassment allegations against top bosses, report reveals

Charity says it apologised to women involved after 'serious failures' in how it dealt with complaints
Independent

Lucas reverses course on cuts to Children’s Mercy, KC SourceLink

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas backtracked on some of his most controversial budget proposals, including restoring funding for Children’s Mercy Kansas City...
bizjournals

