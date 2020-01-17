Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kirsten Dunst > Stars showing support for 2020 presidential candidates, from Kirsten Dunst to Kanye West

Stars showing support for 2020 presidential candidates, from Kirsten Dunst to Kanye West

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Celebrities are endorsing candidates in the 2020 presidential race. Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, John Legend and more stars speak up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill proposal aims to force presidential candidates to pay their bills [Video]Bill proposal aims to force presidential candidates to pay their bills

Four years ago presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton visited Green Bay to drum up support. But city leaders say, they are still waiting to collect nearly 20-thousand dollars from the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.