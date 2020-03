Stars showing support for 2020 presidential candidates, from Kirsten Dunst to Kanye West

Celebrities are endorsing candidates in the 2020 presidential race . Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande John Legend and more stars speak up.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bill proposal aims to force presidential candidates to pay their bills Four years ago presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton visited Green Bay to drum up support. But city leaders say, they are still waiting to collect nearly 20-thousand dollars from the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:28Published on January 17, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this