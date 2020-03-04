Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns

Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Robust efforts are underway to delay the spread of the new coronavirus that is spreading around the world, but Canadians should prepare for the "eventuality" of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, says Health Minister Patty Hajdu.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

somecanuckchick

somecanuckchick🇨🇦 Containment efforts will DELAY, not PREVENT, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada: https://t.co/UjYcjZwkZf #cdnpoli #cdnhealth #coronavirus 2 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns https://t.co/QEbvdxrO5k 2 hours ago

Jasamsdestiny

Tay Austin Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns https://t.co/lAZg41eOSh #canada #covid19 #coronavirus 3 hours ago

Bergg69

Bergg69 Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns https://t.co/djaFCsfCN3 6 hours ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns https://t.co/7PIFijKGZv. Wha… https://t.co/tHz7EfZAWt 6 hours ago

yyz2hnl

yyz2hnl RT @sunlorrie: Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns https://t.co/EeQ5IerEcI #cdnpoli 8 hours ago

revolution_fr

Révolution Française RT @EvaSiu21: Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns | CBC News https://t.co/BKcY4AOLoh 10 hours ago

EvaSiu21

Evita Siu Containment efforts will delay, not prevent, COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, Hajdu warns | CBC News https://t.co/BKcY4AOLoh 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.