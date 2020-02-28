The finest photos from the wire agencies as chosen by our picture editors.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus mortality rate only 1% Chief Medical Officer and epidemiologist Professor Chris Whitty has disputed the World Health Organisation's mortality rate for coronavirus is 3.4% - claiming a 1% mortality rate was within the upper.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:18Published 8 hours ago The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Trailer Automotive intelligence is now getting exciting and dynamic: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon and Estate have undergone a comprehensive update as the first representatives of this model series. Both.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:03Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources The best of the world in pictures The finest photos from the international wire agencies as chosen by our picture editors.

The Age 2 days ago



In pictures: The best signs from Greta Thunberg's march in Bristol Thousands of people descended on Bristol on Friday to see and listen to world renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg.The 17-year-old spoke at College Green...

Bristol Post 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this