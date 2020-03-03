Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Argentina > Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank

Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Many of those on the list found in Argentina may have had cash stolen from Jewish victims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

List found of 12,000 Nazis in Argentina with money in Swiss bank

List found of 12,000 Nazis in Argentina with money in Swiss bankThe list was found in an old storage room at the former Buenos Aires Nazi headquarters, having survived the burning of documents by Argentina's pro-Nazi...
Jerusalem Post

Argentina Nazi files probed for loot in Swiss bank

Many of those on the list found in Argentina may have had cash stolen from Jewish victims.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoloresOfCourse

Dolores, Of Course BBC News - Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/WxlrtiZQUm 2 minutes ago

JohnStrawson

John Strawson BBC News - Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/4rHnye8BBX 3 minutes ago

Jany27896020

Jany Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank - BBC News https://t.co/K5QvyZifrv 3 minutes ago

achwoo

Anthony-Hector Woo 🇨🇦🇩🇪🇪🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 BBC News - Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/UwbmUCWPmP 12 minutes ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank-467054 https://t.co/3Q2k7TfWj1 16 minutes ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg BBC News - Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/bWDzJsTbNR #Argentina #Switzerland 17 minutes ago

CATSTEVENS65

CATHERINE STEVENS Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/piuIFneG0p 23 minutes ago

CalvinWSmithJr1

Calvin W. Smith Jr BBC News - Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank https://t.co/fr7vu45hAb 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.