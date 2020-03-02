Global  

Epping Boys High School ordered to close after student tests positive for coronavirus

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Epping Boys High School will be shut down on Friday after a year 11 student tested positive for coronavirus.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Rhode Island School Closes After Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rhode Island School Closes After Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus 02:19

 WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

