Epping Boys High School ordered to close after student tests positive for coronavirus

Kate Fitzpatrick Sydney RT @mscott: Epping Boys High will be closed on Friday, after a 16 year-old boy was diagnosed with COVID-19. This will allow contact and con… 3 minutes ago

💧 Doc 黄. 🔥😷😷😷😷 RT @Lara_Hyams: Epping Boys High school to close tomorrow in wake of Coronavirus case. Year 11 student has tested positive. @abcnews 4 minutes ago

Dan Fitt RT @9NewsAUS: #BREAKING: Epping Boys High School will close on Friday after a Year 11 student has tested positive for #coronavirus. #9News… 4 minutes ago

Casemattabros Oh dear and so it begins! https://t.co/X4a2cxdli5 5 minutes ago

Michelle Cunningham RT @7NewsSydney: BREAKING: Epping Boys High School will be shut down for one day after a 16-year-old student was diagnosed with coronavirus… 6 minutes ago

Bill RT @Dave2307: Breaking News: #Epping Boys High School in #Sydney Lower North Shore #Australia, a Year 11 Student test positive for Covid-19… 7 minutes ago

SelJay RT @smh: Breaking: The NSW Health Minister has ordered the closure of Epping Boys High School on Friday after a year 11 student tested posi… 9 minutes ago