Australia beat South Africa to set up title clash with India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Australia beat South Africa by 5 runs (DLS) to setup exciting clash vs India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

India face England, Australia play South Africa on ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinals

India face 2009 winner England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5, 2020) with four-time champion Australia taking on...
Zee News

Women's World Cup final is more than just cricket: Roberts

While the final between Australia and india at the MCG on Sunday will take centre stage, Cricket Australia says there is a bigger picture at play.
The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

