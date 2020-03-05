Tribute to mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is marking the 250th anniversary of a massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the fateful conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. The morning service in downtown Boston’s historic […] 👓 View full article

