KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Because of low snow pack and precipitation, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order this week declaring a drought in Klamath County. Brown issued a drought declaration saying that the extremely low water supply is causing natural and economic disaster conditions heading into spring and summer, the Capital Press […]

