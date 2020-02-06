WW II vet Fred Arsenault wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. Canadians are making it happen Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

When Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault requested 100 cards for his 100th birthday, one gift he wasn't expecting was the opportunity to hold a gun very much like the one he carried in combat all those decades ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources All This War Vet Wants For His 100th Birthday Are Cards From Canadians There's a push for Canadians to send birthday cards to Pte. Fred Arsenault, a Canadian veteran who fought in the Second World War. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:46Published on February 6, 2020

Tweets about this