Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Meg Lanning top scores as Australia reach T20 World Cup final

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Australia's captain Meg Lanning top scores with 49 as they beat South Africa in a rain-affected Women's T20 World Cup semi-final.
Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by five runs in a rain-affected match in Sydney to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayIndependentTechRadar

Top sports news: Team India enter maiden T20 Women's World Cup final, Patil unhappy with management over Pant & more

Here are the top stories of March 5, 2020.
DNA Also reported by •TechRadarZee News

