Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another boost after his success on Super Tuesday. Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President […]
News video: Biden, Sanders showdown set

Biden, Sanders showdown set 01:46

 The Democratic presidential primary in Maine was too early to call as former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders battled for a state on the senator's northern New England home turf.

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run [Video]How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won..

Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden [Video]Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden

Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election..

Sanders, Biden break out as Democratic primary front-runners

Democratic primary front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are crisscrossing the country ahead of a slate of elections in six states next week. While Sanders...
CBS News

Biden wins South Carolina primary, potentially reshaping the Democratic race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary Saturday, as the first Southern test of the nominating process dealt...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

StrawSunHat

Strawhat 👒 RT @HoarseWisperer: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden with Michigan primary looming on Tuesday. “Every candidate is wo… 2 seconds ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker RT @jonathanoosting: ALERT: MIchigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden for president, giving the former vice president a boost again… 12 seconds ago

billylab

Billy Humpich RT @WillieGeist: On @Morning_Joe, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden, 5 days ahead of the primary in her state. @GovWhit… 24 seconds ago

quaddiequad

Q RT @HenryJGomez: NEW: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/MF6di6Y55Z 32 seconds ago

kpmitton

DrKen RT @detroitnews: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden today, weighing in on the race for the Democratic president… 37 seconds ago

TomJordanNews

Tom Jordan RT @WWJ950: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state's Democratic primary, giving the former… 46 seconds ago

WWJ950

WWJ950 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state's Democratic primary, givin… https://t.co/jssdBvKLXr 1 minute ago

jjmukit

jjmukit RT @DavidEggert00: Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary; ‘He showed up for the people of Michigan when our health care… 2 minutes ago

