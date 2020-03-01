Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another boost after his success on Super Tuesday. Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President […]
The Democratic presidential primary in Maine was too early to call as former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders battled for a state on the senator's northern New England home turf.
Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election..
COLUMBIA, S.C. — former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary Saturday, as the first Southern test of the nominating process dealt... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters
Tweets about this
Strawhat 👒 RT @HoarseWisperer: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden with Michigan primary looming on Tuesday.
“Every candidate is wo… 2 seconds ago
Mike Walker RT @jonathanoosting: ALERT: MIchigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden for president, giving the former vice president a boost again… 12 seconds ago