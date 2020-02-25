Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Report: Russian social accounts sow election discord – again

Report: Russian social accounts sow election discord – again

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Four years after Russia-linked groups stoked divisions in the U.S. presidential election on social media platforms, a new report shows that Moscow’s campaign hasn’t let up and has become harder to detect. The report from University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Young Mie Kim found that Russia-linked social media accounts are posting about the same divisive issues […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia

PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia 03:53

 A PRIVATE SCHOOL IN NOIDA NEAR DELHI HAS CANCELLED INTERNAL EXAMS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AFTER THE PARENT OF A CHILD WHO STUDIES THERE WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. MOHAMMAD SHAHRUKH, THE DELHI SHOOTER WHO WAS SEEN POINTING A GUN AT AN UNARMED POLICEMAN IN DELHI ON FEBRUARY 24th DURING THE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs [Video]Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night. Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece [Video]Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Russian social accounts sow election discord - again

Four years after Russia-linked groups stoked divisions in the U.S. presidential election on social media platforms, a new report shows that Moscow's campaign...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Trump Dismisses Intel Report of Russian Election Influence and Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody Told Me’

President *Donald Trump* went after his political enemies when asked about intelligence reports saying Russia is trying to influence the presidential election...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.