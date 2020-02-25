Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Princess Cruises > Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Thousands of people on Princess Cruises' Grand Princess may have been exposed to coronavirus, and the cruise line is testing fewer than 100.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient 02:01

 Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast [Video]Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested [Video]SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus death in California linked to Princess Cruise ship

A 71-year-old Placer County man who fell ill with coronavirus on a Princess Cruises ship died Wednesday, becoming the 11th fatality in the United States and the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Business InsiderReutersNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com

Diamond Princess to cruise again in eight weeks, after coronavirus deep cleanse

Diamond Princess to cruise again in eight weeks, after coronavirus deep cleanseDays after the quarantine lifted on the coronavirus-afflicted Diamond Princess, the ship's owner put out a big "help wanted" notice."Princess Cruises announces...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

social_host_pro

Rob Schenck #PrincessCruises to test fewer than 100 for #coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/8lCC6cpiGG 8 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/GeKARvlugj 8 minutes ago

WholeInCenter

Joyce S RT @azcentral: Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/VsPRqu6lKN 20 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/HZ7pcvp5V6 https://t.co/gW5aROctmF 25 minutes ago

indystar

IndyStar Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/BwPJzdT29x https://t.co/1AMjcU7PW4 29 minutes ago

InstaCroisieres

InstaCroisières Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/HxAjzPWHlV 39 minutes ago

MorganEmHines

Morgan Hines Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/fp20svwMVD via @usatoday 55 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/VsPRqu6lKN 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.