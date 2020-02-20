Mortgage rates drop to all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.29%
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped to all-time lows this week as anxiety over risks to the economy deepened amid the burgeoning viral outbreak crisis. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan plummeted to 3.29% from 3.45% last week. The new rate is the lowest level since […]
It may be time to refinance your home loan as mortgage rates are at historic lows.
