Mortgage rates drop to all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.29%

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped to all-time lows this week as anxiety over risks to the economy deepened amid the burgeoning viral outbreak crisis. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan plummeted to 3.29% from 3.45% last week. The new rate is the lowest level since […]
News video: Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows

Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows 01:15

 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. It may be time to refinance your home loan as mortgage rates are at historic lows. Bumble Bee Seafoods brand is trying out new tuna products in hopes to increase sales. Financial Focus is sponsored...

