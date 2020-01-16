Analysis: Why you should care about the Sen. Chuck Schumer-Justice John Roberts dust-up
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States and the highest-ranking Senate Democrat got into a war of words Wednesday that epitomized how the relationship between our legislative and judicial branches has taken a severe turn for the worse. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., early in the day warned Supreme Court Justices Brett […]
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment..
After the chief justice's statement, Sen. Schumer's office said the comments were "a reference to the political price" Senate Republicans would pay.
