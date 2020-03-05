Global  

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sheikh Mohammed warned his estranged wife she would "never be safe in England", the High Court says.
Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened former wife: UK judge

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former...
Reuters

Findings in UK court battle between Dubai's sheikh and former wife

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum abducted two of his daughters and waged a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast TelegraphReuters

funsterr

Brian S Will be very interested to see how the industry including trade press treats this. Understand the difficulties but… https://t.co/YI4XRXQRU4 8 seconds ago

scouse_jude

🏳️‍🌈Judith Price 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹💚 Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court - BBC News https://t.co/egg2HuaYWY 27 seconds ago

bobthom94965788

bob thomas BBC News - Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court https://t.co/DElJvLVYN3 33 seconds ago

robalexander001

Robert Alexander LL.B., LL.M. Int'l Law BBC News - Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court https://t.co/I6NHIgpyFR 1 minute ago

IMRANKHANMOGUL

Imran Khan🇮🇳🇵🇸 RT @stuartmillar159: HUGE>>> BBC News - Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court https://t.co/rREnvwlWj1 2 minutes ago

Roxyferry

Roxyferry RT @JustLEAVEeu: #Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court. Nice guy!! 👿 https://t.co/LNu7OojfC2 2 minutes ago

brownrecluse101

WorldisBiggerThan5*RTE~ RT @trtworld: Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign… 2 minutes ago

promadcat

Sherry Cox RT @Jodidthatsme: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court https://t.co/xoBsKhtx5K 2 minutes ago

