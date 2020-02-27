Collin McHugh joins pitching-needy Boston Red Sox

Thursday, 5 March 2020 () FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Collin McHugh agreed Thursday to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. Boston ace Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list. He was slowed by pneumonia, then felt elbow pain Sunday after he […]
The Athletic's Steve Buckley joined Steve Burton on Sports Final to look ahead to the 2020 Red Sox, and all the question marks on the team's pitching staff. Buck also gives his take on who will be the..
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Workman took to the closer’s role with the Boston Red Sox. Craig Kimbrel left as a free agent following Boston’s 2018 World... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports