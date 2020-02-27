Collin McHugh joins pitching-needy Boston Red Sox

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Collin McHugh agreed Thursday to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. Boston ace Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list. He was slowed by pneumonia, then felt elbow pain Sunday after he […]
Workman takes to closer's role with Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Workman took to the closer's role with the Boston Red Sox. Craig Kimbrel left as a free agent following Boston's 2018 World...
David Ortiz selling baseball mementos, household items

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house, and you might be surprised by what he's selling. The man known to...
Seattle Times

