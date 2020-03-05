Dubai's ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge has ruled.
