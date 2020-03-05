Global  

Passengers left scrambling as British airline Flybe collapses amid coronavirus travel fears

Thursday, 5 March 2020
The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses

'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses 01:12

 British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.

Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled [Video]Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled

A Flybe flight to Edinburgh landed in Manchester but passengers and Flybe staff weren't going to let that ruin their day! The hilarious video from Wednesday (March 4) shows Flybe staff push a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

Flybe collapses as COVID-19 triggers fall in airline bookings [Video]Flybe collapses as COVID-19 triggers fall in airline bookings

Flybe collapses as COVID-19 triggers fall in airline bookings

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:04Published


Passengers Stranded as British Airline Flybe Collapses, Weakened by Coronavirus’ Impact on Travel Industry


TIME

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate...
Reuters


