Reliance Retail buys Shri Kannan Departmental Stores Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, had acquired 100 % equity share capital of Shri Kannan Departmental Store Private Limit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Reliance acquisition of SKDS to inspire local entrepreneurs The announcement by Reliance Retail that it has acquired Shri Kannan Departmental Store (SKDS) is seen as an inspiration to regional retailers and als

Hindu 4 days ago





Tweets about this Preetha Another acquisition in Coimbatore Reliance Retail buys Shri Kannan Departmental Stores: https://t.co/M4a9BeAslH… https://t.co/ouDEG7nzNo 4 days ago Karthikbabu Kuttin 🇮🇳 RT @KabishDiary: Reliance retail buys our Shri Kannan dept stores, coimbatore for 150 cr. !! So the next is type of annachi and grace b… 4 days ago Kabish Reliance retail buys our Shri Kannan dept stores, coimbatore for 150 cr. !! So the next is type of annachi and grace buy outs ? 5 days ago