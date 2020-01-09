Global  

Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is banning posts that "dehumanize" people because they have a disease or disability or because of their age, a step that happens to correspond to an explosion of tweets about the spreading coronavirus.
