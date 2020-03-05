Global  

Bernie Sanders: We need scientists, not politicians, in charge of the coronavirus response

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020
Let scientists and health professionals take charge. Stop spreading lies and focus on minimizing the risk and addressing health care needs.
