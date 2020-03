Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae’Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set […] 👓 View full article