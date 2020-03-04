Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Senate > Senate passes $8 billion coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk for approval

Senate passes $8 billion coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk for approval

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Senate passes $8 billion coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk for approvalThe Senate passed a roughly $8 billion spending package that aims to combat coronavirus, sending the bill to President Trump for his signature.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package 01:13

 Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to battle the coronavirus, as hundreds of cases are confirmed in the United...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem Rep 'Very Discouraged' by GOP Rhetoric on Coronavirus Aid Package [Video]Dem Rep 'Very Discouraged' by GOP Rhetoric on Coronavirus Aid Package

After passing an $8.3 billion aid package, Democrats this week proposed a plan late Wednesday night to expand financial safety nets, as Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass. 5th District) described it. The..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:19Published

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears The losses mainly come from company share prices falling due to the fast-spreading disease. Bezos, the world's richest..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House, Senate strike deal on $8.3 billion funding package to combat coronavirus

Leaders in the Democratic-led House and GOP-controlled Senate came to a compromise deal that will allocate $8.3 billion to combat coronavirus.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters IndiaNPRReuters

Nigeria: As Senate Approves Buhari's U.S.$22.7 Billion Request, Nigeria Could Service Chinese Loans Till 2040

[Premium Times] The Senate on Thursday gave nod to the $22.7 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari, bringing Nigeria's external debt stock to nearly...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.