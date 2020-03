DETROIT (AP) — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business. Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday, according to the Warren, Michigan-based company. “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Art Van Furniture responds to reports of possible bankruptcy filing Art Van, headquarted in Warren, is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a report by Crain's Detroit. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:56Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Art Van to close furniture stores in at least 5 states DETROIT (AP) — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years...

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago



Art Van Furniture liquidating: Midwest retailer to close all stores Art Van Furniture is beginning going-out-of-business sales on Friday, March 6, as it plans to liquidate in bankruptcy.

USATODAY.com 7 hours ago





Tweets about this