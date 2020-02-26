Princess Haya: I feared Dubai ruler would abduct my kids
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Jordanian Princess Haya bint al-Hussein told London's High Court that she feared her former husband, the ruler of Dubai, would abduct her two children, take them back to the Gulf Arab state and prevent her from ever seeing them again.
A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports.
Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, began an appeal on Wednesday to prevent the publication of two judgments in a British court battle with his... Reuters Also reported by •Independent
