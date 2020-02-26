Global  

Princess Haya: I feared Dubai ruler would abduct my kids

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Jordanian Princess Haya bint al-Hussein told London's High Court that she feared her former husband, the ruler of Dubai, would abduct her two children, take them back to the Gulf Arab state and prevent her from ever seeing them again.
News video: The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father 02:31

 A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports.

