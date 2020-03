Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 10-year-old boy fired two shotgun rounds at police in San Diego during a two-hour standoff before turning himself in, authorities said. No one was hurt. The boy will be evaluated by mental health professionals, San Diego Police Officer Billy Hernandez said. The boy's mother called police shortly after 9 a.m.