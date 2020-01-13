Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook > Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The ads made it appear users were taking part in the official 2020 US census, not a general survey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day [Video]Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday. Facebook data shows that President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules

Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...
Mashable

'They're messing with who we are as Americans': Pelosi slams Facebook for misleading Trump Census ads

Social media company removed more than 1,000 campaign ads disguised as 'official' surveys
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Jaiterlist

Curator RT @washingtonpost: Facebook takes down deceptive Trump campaign ads — after first allowing them https://t.co/P3dykklIqa 37 seconds ago

RebeccaClafton

Rebecca Clafton RT @BBCNews: Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads https://t.co/Voe8kZ0m2r 3 minutes ago

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @BobCarter385761: Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads ++ And the cheating goes on unabated. Only the voters can hold them acco… 3 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads https://t.co/mNDwnCsOol 5 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @BBCWorld: Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads https://t.co/1fCwUiSUtM 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.