Public defenders’ firings protested amid bail reform push Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The firing of two county public defenders in the Philadelphia suburbs is drawing a growing backlash, coming after their office filed a court brief that said systemic failures in cash bail practices are rife in Pennsylvania. A crowd of more than 100 protesters held a rally on the Montgomery County courthouse […] 👓 View full article

